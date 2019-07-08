8 July 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Morocco/Benin: Heartbroken Moroccan Journalist Weeps After Team's Elimination From Afcon

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Nairobi News
A teary Moroccan photojournalist at the end of the round of 16 match between Morocco and Benin at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
By Nahashon Musungu

Morocco's loss to Benin on Saturday night in a penalty shoot-out at the round of 16 stage of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations was too for one distraught photojournalist to bear.

So much so that she was pictured in tears while holding her expensive camera and lens shortly after the Atlas Lions suffered the heartbreaking defeat.

Journalists are generally expected to remain neutral and objective while on such assignments but in this instance, it is understandable that patriotism and passion for the game got the better of this journalist.

Considered favourites at the start of this tournament, the Atlas Lions were surprisingly bundled out of the championship following a dramatic 4-1 loss to Benin after the two-team's settled for a 1-1 in over 120 minutes of play.

South Africa, Senegal and Nigeria are the other teams which have similarly booked their tickets to the quarter-finals.

Morocco

Benin Stun Morocco to Advance to Last Eight at Africa Cup of Nations

Benin moved into the last eight at the Africa Cup of Nations on Friday night following a penalty shoot-out victory over… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.