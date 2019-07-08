Kenya: Ruto Urges Focus on Jubilee Party's Transformation, Unity Agenda

Baringo — Deputy President William Ruto has asked Jubilee Party leaders not to derail from the party's mission of uniting Kenyans and transforming the country.

The Deputy President said the Jubilee Party was formed to address the country's politics that had been characterised by hatred, division, tribalism and personality cult that has been a stumbling block to the country's unity and transformation.

Dr Ruto assured members that the Party was united and focused on its mission dismissing those peddling the division narrative as traitors and propagandists.

Dr Ruto said: "Those who think Jubilee Party is unstable do not understand what Jubilee stands for. Jubilee Party is not a party that was formed just to win elections, Jubilee has a bigger mission beyond elections and politics. Jubilee is a party that is supposed to unite the people of Kenya."

He spoke during an interdenominational service at Africa Inland Church (AIC) Sinonin in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County where he also opened a Twin laboratory block for Sinonin Secondary School.

He was accompanied by Water and Sanitation Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui, Baringo Governor Stanley Kiptis, MPs Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), Moses Lessonet (Eldama Ravine), William Cheptumo (Baringo North), Daniel Tuitoek (Mogotio), John Muchiri (Manyatta), David Gikaria (Nakuru East) and former Tiaty MP Asman Kamama.

The Deputy President cautioned Jubilee Party members to be aware of individuals among them who were out to spread lies in the media with the objective of dividing the party.

He asked Jubilee Party leaders to use party structures to resolve issues within the party instead of going to the press.

Dr Ruto said: "Those taking party issues to the media are betraying the party. Anybody who values Jubilee Party and the unity that it stands for and the transformation upon which Jubilee was formed will be responsible enough not to prosecute matters of our party in newspapers on the basis of rumours, falsehood and propaganda."

He said Jubilee Party shall remain united beyond 2022 elections irrespective of who will become the party's flag bearer.

The Deputy President said as the President's principal assistant he will continue supporting him to deliver Jubilee Party's development agenda.

Dr Ruto's sentiments were echoed by the MPs accompanying him who maintained that Jubilee Party is intact and focused on service delivery.

The leaders said the perception that Jubilee was divided has been orchestrated by senior public servants who have abandoned their duties and were working in cahoots with a few Jubilee leaders.

Murkomen said Jubilee Party has over 10 Million members who understand what the party stands for.

He said Jubilee Party was committed to uniting Kenyans and supporting the President to secure his legacy.

The Senate majority leader said the opinion of a few leaders in the "Kieleweke" outfit should not be confused to be the stand of 10 Million Jubilee Party members.

Gikaria said it was unfortunate that civil servants tasked with the duty of serving Kenyans have opted to use their powers to advance their political interests.

He said: "Jubilee is united but there are people in public service who have abandoned their jobs for politics.

He added: "We do not want people to use Government agencies to undermine other people."

Tuitoek asked Jubilee Party MPs to stop politicking and unite to support the party's quest of uniting Kenyans.

He said: "The unity of Jubilee is important, we support your (Dr Ruto) call for unity, as leaders let us shun unnecessary politics."

At the same time, the leaders said they will continue supporting the church through contributions, a stand that was supported by

Bishop Dr William Kotut during his sermon.

Dr Kotut asked christians to follow christian teachings that teaches them to make church offerings in support of the work God.

He said: "We want people to contribute to the church to enable us to build the house of God and support the church choir and members of the clergy."

He added: "In the past we had retired President Daniel Moi who built churches and schools and also helped the needy in society."