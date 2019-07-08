Kenya: President Kenyatta to Commission Maritime Academy at the Kilindini Port

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta is on Monday set to commission a new maritime academy at the Kilindini Port in Mombasa County.

The Bandari Maritime Academy, previously Bandari College, is a centre of excellence in maritime training and was established as part of ongoing reforms in the maritime transport industry in the country.

Through the academy, the Government aims at bridging the huge shortage of qualified seafarers in Kenya and the region to meet the needs of the emerging blue economy sector.

Blue economy is an important sector in the growth and development of our economy.

It has the potential to contribute up to 4.8 billion US dollars to the country's GDP and create over 52,000 jobs in the next 10 years.