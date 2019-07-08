Kenya: Equity Bank Named Most Socially Responsible Bank in Africa

Nairobi — Equity Bank has been named the most Socially Responsible Bank in Africa during the African Banker Awards 2019.

Under the Responsible Bank category, Equity had been shortlisted alongside Access Bank (Nigeria), Bank Misr (Egypt), KCB (Kenya) and Qalaa Holdings (Egypt).

The bank has been recognized through its efforts under the Equity Group Foundation mentioned to positively impact different African communities.

The programs are across five thematic areas that include education and leadership development, entrepreneurship and financial education, health, agriculture and agribusiness, and energy and environment.

Through Equity Group Foundation, the bank has had successful initiatives, key among them being the improvement of secondary school education access for 16,168 students under the Wings to Fly program; Financial Literacy training that has benefited over 1.7 million citizens; more than 400,000 households have benefited from 84,708 clean energy products, and 638,522 peasant farmers have been transformed into agribusiness entrepreneurs.

Publisher of African Banker Omar Ben Yedder said the banking sector has continued to register improvement each year.

"We've been following the work of the financial services industry for many years. The sector over the years has seen great returns, and 2018 was another strong year for banks," he said.