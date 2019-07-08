Kenya: Jowie's Moment of Praise and Worship Behind Bars

A video shot by K24 has given a glimpse of how murder suspect, Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, spends his Sundays behind bars.

In the clip, aired on K24's Up Close with Betty Kyalo show on Friday Night, Jowie is seen joyfully singing praise and worship songs with other inmates during a church service.

The footage was shot when Betty accompanied her guest on the show, Rev Lucy Natasha, to Kamiti Maximum Security Prison.

In the video, Jowie looked happy and at peace and the cameras even caught him smiling during the church service.

GRUESOME MURDER

Jowie was arrested in September last year in connection with the gruesome murder of 28-year-old businesswoman Monica Kimani at her apartment in Nairobi.

Jowie, who was accused alongside his fiancée, TV presenter Jacque Maribe, has since made several court appearances.

He was moved to Kamiti Maximum Security Prison in November 2018.

Since his arrest, the only pictures and videos available have been those of him in court during the hearings.