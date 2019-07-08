8 July 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali Police Foil Car Bomb Attack in Mogadishu

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somali police foiled a car laden with explosive in Mogadishu on Monday morning.

The vehicle loaded with explosives explodes after it was intercepted by police in an area close to Erdogan hospital in Hodan district.

The witnesses said the car exploded as security agencies were cordoning off the area.

No casualties were reported according to Somali Intelligence agency.

The number of car bomb attacks in the capital has reduced dramatically since the holy month of Ramadan in which the security of the city was intensified through the introduction of extra police and checkpoints.

Somalia

Al-Shabaab Executes Four, Including a Woman

A woman was among four people executed by Al-Shabaab militants on claims that some of them have been spying on behalf of… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.