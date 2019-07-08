Somalia: Somali Police Foil Car Bomb Attack in Mogadishu

Somali police foiled a car laden with explosive in Mogadishu on Monday morning.

The vehicle loaded with explosives explodes after it was intercepted by police in an area close to Erdogan hospital in Hodan district.

The witnesses said the car exploded as security agencies were cordoning off the area.

No casualties were reported according to Somali Intelligence agency.

The number of car bomb attacks in the capital has reduced dramatically since the holy month of Ramadan in which the security of the city was intensified through the introduction of extra police and checkpoints.