Somalia: Puntland President Fires Officials, Appoints Replacements

Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni sacked the director general of the ministry of finance Abdirizak Mohamed Hassan, who has been in office for several years.

Faisal Abdullahi Warsame was appointed as the new director general of the ministry of finance, according to a presidential decree issued early on Monday.

The fired official who served as a general director of the ministry of finance since the formation of Puntland in 1998, has now been appointed the director of the livestock center.

The president also dismissed central bank chief, auditor and accountant general of the government.

In the presidential decree, the reason behind the sacking was not mentioned, but the president has been making steps seems to be reformed since he took office in January 2019.