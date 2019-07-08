Somalia: Death Toll From Mogadishu Car Bombing Rises to At Least Three

At least three people including a policeman were killed and five others injured after a vehicle loaded with explosives went off at a security checkpoint in Mogadishu on Monday.

A security officer who confirmed the incident said the two al-Shabab militants and the policeman were killed during a confrontation when a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device attempted to forcibly pass through a security checkpoint but was thwarted.

"The vehicle loaded with explosives exploded after security officers manning the checkpoint intercepted it in an area close to Erdogan hospital in Hodan district," said a police officer who declined to be named.

The officer said the suicide bomber blew him up after being prevented to pass through the checkpoint, damaging some of the nearby buildings.

The Somali National Army backed by African Union Mission in Somalia drove al-Shabab out of Mogadishu, but the group is still capable of conducting attacks, targeting government installations, hotels, restaurants and public places.