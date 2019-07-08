Somalia: Al-Shabaab Executes Four, Including a Woman

A woman was among four people executed by Al-Shabaab militants on claims that some of them have been spying on behalf of Kenya Defense Forces in Somalia.

Details of the identity of the woman remain scanty before reports indicate that she was linked to spying network, precipitating execution in cold blood.

Two others were executed with the woman on Sunday after trial by the Al-Shabaab court, which found them guilty of going against the rules.

Also stoned to death was and found guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl in the town of Jamame, South West of Gedo region of Somalia.

Spying on behalf of 'enemies' is a major crime in Al-Shabaab controlled regions and those linked to it are often executed by firing squad.

The execution of the unidentified woman comes at a time KDF is planning to fully withdraw from Somalia to Kenyan borders with 2021 put as the final year.