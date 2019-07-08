Zimbabwe Approaches SA for More Power Supplies

Harare — ZIMBABWE, which is experiencing massive load-shedding, is making frantic efforts to secure power supplies from neighbouring countries despite it owing foreign power utilities.

It is pinning most of its hopes on South Africa and neighbouring Mozambique.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa met his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, over the biting issue of power shortage in Zimbabwe.

Mnangagwa confirmed the meeting at the weekend as he addressed residents in Domboshava, 27 kilometres north of the capital Harare.

"On Sunday (today), I will meet South Africa's President Ramaphosa to discuss if we can get more electricity from Eskom. If we succeed in the negotiations, the situation will improve," Mnangagwa said.

Cash-strapped Zimbabwe reportedly owes troubled South African power utility, Eskom, at least US$40 million (567 million). Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) also owes millions to Mozambique.

Zimbabwe is enduring massive power outages because of dilapidated power infrastructure. Successive droughts have also lowered water levels at the Kariba Dam, the country's prime hydro electricity generation source.

Mnangagwa recently visited neighbouring Mozambique in a bid to secure more electricity from the Hydro Cahorra Basa.

The power outages are worsening an already dire economic situation marked by company closures.