Liberia: Salvation Army Polytechnic Holds Awareness

The Salvation Army Polytechnic (T-SAP) under the leadership of Dr. Emmanuel King Urey holds a one-day public awareness in Sinkor, Monrovia to sensitize the general public about the institution's activities, including its 2019/2020 academic calendar.

Speaking to reporters following streets awareness parade backed by the Polytechnic's marching band, Dr. Urey explains the exercise was also intended to draw public attention to the locality of the Polytechnic situated in the Salvation Army Compound opposite the Monrovia City Hall.

Dr. Urey discloses that besides preaching the Gospel, the Army believes in education as the cornerstone to building a nation, noting that the Army has established primary and second secondary schools throughout Liberia and those institutions have enabled thousands of students to graduate from high school.

He notes that some of the graduates are yet to enroll in higher institutions of learning and to fulfill its mission, the Army commenced the construction of a Vocational and Technical School in 2004, which was officially opened in September 2008, adding that over the years, the school has offered training in electricity, electronics, plumbing, carpentry, masonry, cosmetology, computers, and garment designing.

Dr. King continues that in 2010, the school applied to the National Commission on Higher Education for accreditation to offer Associate Degree program and that after a thorough vetting by the Commission, the accreditation was granted in 2017, thereby allowing T-SAT to offer Diploma and Associate of Arts/Science Degrees (AA) in the areas of Building Construction, Electricity, Automotive Engineering, Electronics, Marketing, Procurement and Contract Management, Teacher Education, Theology and Nursing as well as training in Technical and Vocational Education (TVET), respectively.

He says as part of efforts to building the human resource capacity of Liberia thru quality education along with strong discipline, the university with assistance from partners has selected one of its instructors to undergo a one-week intensive training in Solar Energy in the United States of America (UAS) focusing on how to teach Solar Energy.

He explains that the Polytechnic places zero tolerance on instructors receiving bribes from students, something, Dr. Urey discloses led to the university dismissing an instructor last semester for selling pamphlets to students in breach of administrative policy.

The Salvation Army, an international movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church established in 1865 by William Booth in London, England. Its message is based on the Bible and the ministry is motivated by the love of God, preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ, while addressing human needs in His name without discrimination. The Church was established in Liberia in 1988. By Emmanuel Mondaye-Editing by Jonathan Browne