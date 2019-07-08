Liberia: VITP Candidate Runs Empty Campaign Office

Vision for Liberia Transformation Party representative candidate for Montserrado County Distric#15 Erasmus D. Fahnbulleh, operates an empty campaign office in Logan Town, Bushrod Island.

Reporters who visited the campaign office of Mr. Fahnbulleh at the intersection of a Catholic Clinic, saw an empty office with his campaign postal placed on the wall of a building that lacks window curtains separating a primary school and the dilapidated office.

The main room being used by the VLTP candidate also contains pipes connected to a restroom of the primary school without any floor mat, but a makeshift desk and plastic chairs.

The entrance leading to Mr. Fahnbulleh's campaign office is being used as a cook shop where people go to purchase cooked food thus, confusing people who went there to locate the office.

It was further observed that his main campaign office located in Caldwell Township is also being used for money exchange transaction and sale of cement, among others.

Reporters visiting the campaign office in Caldwell Township were given seats in another compartment of a store with cement dust on the floor and video projectors mounted on overhead, indicating that the premises is also used as a video club.

When Mr. Fahnbulleh was contacted on the matter, he requested reporters to meet with him so that he could address himself to the prevailing issue, but failed to live up to the appointment.

A second contact by reporters on 1 July while Mr. Fahnbulleh was attending the representative candidates' debate organized by the Liberia Media for Democratic Initiative (LMDI) held at the Caldwell Town Hall he promised to speak to the press, but again failed.

The National Elections Commission (NEC) requires candidates contesting for elected positions to have an office space that contains computers, electricity, furniture, and office staffers, among others which Mr. Fahnbulleh lacks in breach of guideline on candidate's participation in the electoral process.

Political pundits closely following activities of the Vision for Liberia Transformation Party's candidate express disappointment in the man that wants to represent the people of District #15.

They call on the National Elections Commission (NEC) to visit Mr. Fahnbulleh's offices to verify whether he has met standards required for individuals contesting the representative and senatorial by-elections.