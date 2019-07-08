Tanzania: Zari's Real Age Revealed in a Passport Image Leak

They say age aint nothing but a number, but sometimes it is, especially when it is concealed.

It has been revealed that socialite Zari Hassan aka the Boss Lady is about 12 years older than the Bongo Flava crooner Diamond Platinumz.

This was recently revealed after her passport was leaked by unknown people. Images of the passport show that Zari was born on September 23, 1978.

This means the mother of five will be turning 41 in the next two months.

When the Zari was dating Diamond Platnumz's who is 29, she would say that their age difference was not more than 10 years.

However, she never revealed her real age besides saying she was still in her 30s.

On the hand, Tanasha Donna, currently dating the 'Kanyanga' hitmaker is 23. She turned 24 yesterday July 7.

She was recently forced to share her age and real identity after some people alleged she was faking it.

"For all the fools who seem to know my life story better than me and who claim I fake my names, birthday and age. Don't like my PP pic as we can all relate but you can see that's my face," she captioned her passport.

Tanasha who coincidentally shares a birthday with Diamond's mother will be celebrating their big day in a big function dubbed "The Great Gatsby"