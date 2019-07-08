Tanzania: President Magufuli Condoles With Azam Media Group Over Death of Five Crew Members

Chato — President John Magufuli has sent condolence messages to Azam Media Group on the loss of five crew members in an accident that happened earlier today in Singida Region.

In a statement that was signed by the Director of Presidential communication Gerson Msigwa the President said he was saddened and shocked by the death of five Azam Media crew members on July 8 2019.

"I have been shocked by these deaths, I would like to send a special message of condolence to the Chairman Said Salim Bakhresa, the families of the deceased, the CEO Tido Mhando, all the employees of Azam Media Group, journalists and everyone who was touched by this tragedy," said the President.

The president is currently in Chato on a short break but has broken his rest to attend national duty.

The seven, along with three survivors, were travelling to Chato where they were to conduct live coverage of the inauguration of Burigi-Chato National Park.