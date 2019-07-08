Kenya/Egypt: Ex - Gor Mahia Player Signs for Egyptian Top Side

IN CAIRO

Former Gor Mahia midfielder Khalid Aucho has signed for Egyptian Premier League side Misr El-Makkasa, local media report.

The Ugandan international completed a two-year deal moving from Churchill Brothers of India, and will reportedly earn $600,000 (about Sh60 million) over the period.

The much travelled 26-year-old was an integral part of the Uganda Cranes that made it to the round of 16 of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations here in Egypt, playing in all their four matches.

Misr El-Makkasa, finished sixth in the Egyptian Premier League last season.

Aucho's other previous clubs include Tanzania's Simba SC, Kenya's Tusker FC, Baroka FC of South Africa, and Serbian outfits Red Star Belgrade and OFK Beograd.

