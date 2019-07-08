Ghana: Office for DCAT Inaugurated in the Prestea Huni-Valley

press release

The Department of Agriculture in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Assembly has inaugurated an office for a 13-member Management Committee of the District Center of Agriculture Commerce and Technology (DCACT).

This is in line with the government's flagship programmes, planting for food and jobs, rearing for meat and jobs and planting for export and rural development.

At a brief inaugural ceremony, the Municipal Chief Executive of the Prestea Huni-Valley Assembly, Mr. Mozart Kwaku Owuh, said the Committee was tasked to identify and develop at least two major cash crops, food crops as well as livestock into exportable products.

The MCE added that the DCACT was also to work to attract investors to the agro-processing sector so as to add value to agricultural produce both for domestic use and export.

He stressed that the committee was also expected to create and maintain an electronic database of farmers and their farm size, which would then help to establish at least one major agriculture processing factory in the municipality.

The Chairperson for the ceremony, who is also the Chief of Bogoso Kokoase Divisional Area, Nana Kwasi Sompreh ll, urged the DCACT members to put up their best for DCACT programme to become successful.

In a related development, the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Mozart Kweku Owuh, presented seven motorbikes to agriculture extension officers in the municipality.

Mr. Owuh said the bikes were to aid the officers to monitor and advice farmers, especially, those who are on the government agricultural intervention programmes such as planting for food and job, planting for export and rural development and rearing for meat and jobs.

Receiving the keys to the motorbikes, the Municipal Director of Agriculture, Mr. Gabriel Adjargo, noted that the motorbikes would help the officers in their core mandate of inspecting and advising farmers on the management of their farms and farm produce.

