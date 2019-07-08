Liberia: Big Sisters for Girls Initiative Chides Soltiamon

-For Flogging Student

A girl's right advocacy group, Big Sisters for Girls Initiative has taken great exception to what has been described as the cruel lashing of a female student of Soltiamon Christian School. The right group notes with displeasure that the scarred buttocks of the abused girls have been posted on social media, to arouse the indignation of many people across Liberia.

Big Sisters for Girls Initiatives in a press statement challenged as very brutal and inconsistent with civilized disciplinary codes the act of excessive flogging with rattan to spill blood of any student.

Dean of Student Affair Solonmon Juah jr. has been accused of being inhumane, meting-out over hundred lashes on the buttocks of the girl as a disciplinary measure. The hundred plus stroke of the cane could have been denied as exaggerated according to the Proprietor, Solomon Juah snr but it still not far from truth that an excessive whipping of the girl is begging for justice that has not been handed down.

Big Sisters of Girls Initiatives charged that is disingenuous on the part of the school authority to have apologized and at the same time try to justify beating of a supposed rude student in the crude way the tenth grader was mal-handled. The group argued that it is act of blaming the victim which must be deplored by all men and women of good conscience.

"We are especially appalled by the fact that the teacher insisted on seeing the sanitary pad of the girl which delay warranted the cruel flogging," observed Ruth Gbatoe, one of the pioneers of a group that has been very vocal in advocacy to respond to menstruation inconveniences of teenage girls in schools.

She added that nobody is talking about the possibility that the girl was in her menses to have been whipped viciously on the butt.

Big Sisters for Girls Initiative is calling on the school authority to withdraw their veiled justification for a shameful punitive measure that cannot be supported by biblical verses.

"We are not even appeased by any kind of compromise the school must have forged with the parents but it must be a public reprimand of the Dean to send a strong message to other teachers whose sense of discipline amounts to sheer wickedness that has the potential to incur traumatic stress disorders in students," pointed out Ae'shea Sheriff another pioneer member of the group. While opposed to the circulation of the victimized girl, Big Sisters for Girls Initiative wants an open discussion and disclosure on the remedies to measure effect of such against the physical, psychological and reputational damaged done by the Soltiamon Christian School.