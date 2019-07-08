Liberia: PYJ's Political 'Stunt' Backfires!

-Gets Mixed-Reactions over Letter for Kinsmen's Appointments In Govt; As Teeko Yorlay Distances Himself From Such Pseudo Glory

Controversial Nimba County Senator Prince Yormie Johnson alias 'PYJ' is again at the center of controversy for letter he reportedly wrote to President George Manneh Weah for his kinsmen to be appointed in government.

According to information emanating from Nimba County, Senator Prince Yormie Johnson said he didn't present the appointment letters to President George Weah because it didn't contain the Curriculum vitae and contacts of those he wanted to be appointed in government.

In the letter distributed to members of the media in Nimba, Senator Johnson named Dr. Yarsuo Weh-Dorliae for the position of Minister of Internal Affairs. Others on the list include Dr. Fredrick B. Norkeh, Mrs. Susannah Vaye, Mr. Dehpu Zuo, Mr. Jackson Paye, Mrs. Alice Endee Baysah, Mr. Teeko Yorlay, Mr. Cooper Mykers, Attorney Matennah Dunbar and Mr. Morris Weh respectively for appointments in government by President George Manneh Weah.

The letter addressed to President Weah reads "I present my compliments and extend best wishes on behalf of the citizens of Nimba in my capacity as Senior Senator and Chairman of the Nimba Legislative Caucus. I pray that this letter meets you in the best of health. Mr. President, we the citizens of Nimba County reaffirm our loyalty to you and our government which continues to remain purposeful and consistent in our unwavering support and commitment to your leadership in the governance of our country. Mr. President, I am encouraged by your tireless efforts in promoting reconciliation and unification through the participation of all our citizens in government regardless of ethnicity, religion and political opinions. In view of the foregoing, I most humbly recommend the following sons and daughters of Nimba County who represent the cross section of all of our ethnic groups for your most favorable consideration for positions at various levels in our government: Dr. Yarsuo Weh-Dorliae for the position of Minister of Internal Affairs. Dr. Fredrick B. Norkeh, Mrs. Susannah Vaye, Mr. Dehpu Zuo, Mr. Jackson Paye, Mrs. Alice Endee Baysah, Mr. Teeko Yorlay, Mr. Cooper Mykers, Attorney Matennah Dunbar and Mr. Morris Weh. Mr. President, please accept assurances of my highest esteem. Sincerely Yours, Hon. PYJ."

However, one of those recommended for appointment in the letter by Senator Johnson has disassociated himself from such arrangement.

According to Radio Nimba, Mr. Teeko Yorlay said the Senator desire to get additional Nimbaians to get presidential appointments is not a bad idea, but the senator should have his name deleted from the list.

He advised that the Senator finds other Nimbaians who might meet his requirements and are very qualified for possible employment.

The former Nimba County Assistant Superintendent for Development at the same time clarified that he is a partisan of the Liberty Party and will remain in the party until he determines when to leave.

He added that leaving the Liberty Party to join another political party for job will be dishonest, pretentious and unfair to himself and his conscience. He made the clarification on his official Facebook page on Thursday and reported by Radio Nimba.

In a related development, Senator Prince Yormie Johnson has disclosed that the county will soon have a new Superintendent and County Inspector.

Senator Johnson in an interview with Radio Nimba Thursday confirmed that the current County Inspector Reginald Mehn and Mark B. Gbliwon names have been forwarded to President George Weah for Subsequent appointments.

There has been rumor in some quarters of the County about reshuffle in the local County Administration, information that has been received with mix reactions.

Senator Johnson noted that Reginald Mehn will replace Superintendent David Dorr Cooper as the new Superintendent; while Mark B. Gbliwon will occupy his place as County Inspector.

The Senator also disclosed that the Liberian Government has agreed to provide US$1million to Nimba County from the Social Development Fund.

According to him, the decision follows series of meeting held with officials of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.

Senator Johnson along with some members of the Legislative Caucus and local County Administration recently visited Arcelormittal in Yekepa to inquire from the company on its slowness to meet up with the payment of the County Social Development fund. It is not clear what was the outcome of such meeting.