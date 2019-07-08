South Africa: Homeless Attack - Accused Drops Bail Application

The man accused of stabbing a homeless man in May this year has decided not to apply for bail.

Appearing in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday, Manusi Mothupi - who is facing an attempted murder charge - was in a jovial mood, smiling and laughing in the dock.

Wearing a black rain coat, Mothupi continuously looked around the court while his legal aid attorney Riaan du Plessis told the court that they would not be bringing a bail application.

This, despite the fact that the State told the court that its investigations for the purpose of bail had been completed.

Du Plessis also told the court that, while Mothupi was in the holding cells on Monday morning, he was approached by a police officer who wanted to interview him.

"They want to speak to him and interview him... If anyone wants to speak to him, especially the police, especially a colonel, they are welcome to contact me," Du Plessis said.

"It's not fair to contact the accused directly, because he is legally represented."

Last week, Mothupi made his first appearance in court for the attempted murder of a homeless man who he allegedly stabbed in Sunnyside, Pretoria, in May.

Insufficient evidence

However, he was originally arrested in connection with the attempted murder of another homeless man in February this year in Muckleneuk.

It emerged that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had declined to prosecute this case due to insufficient evidence. The docket has been returned to police who are investigating the matter further.

The matter has been postponed to July 30 for further investigation.

Mothupi's brother, Oupa Mothupi, who was in court on Monday, said his brother was a good man.

"I know him as a perfectly normal guy," Oupa said.

He added that his brother had been working as a security guard, but hadn't been employed recently.

Oupa also said that Mothupi had been living in a hostel in Tembisa and that their last contact was at the start of June, when Mothupi called him, asking for money.

Homeless killings

Both the police and NPA have insisted that Mothupi was not connected to the murders of five homeless men in the Muckleneuk area in June.

News24 previously reported that the police had tracked down homeless men who said they had been attacked by a man, who was wearing a balaclava, while they were sleeping.

They were all attacked in the Muckleneuk area. A homeless man, who did not want to reveal his identity, told News24 that he had woken up in the early hours of the morning last month to find a man violently stabbing him.

The man said the attack happened at around 03:00 and that his attacker was wearing a black hooded jacket and wielding a large knife.

