8 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Wali of S. Darfur State Lauds UNAMID Cooperation

Nyala — Caretaker Wali of South Darfur State, Maj. Gen. Hashimx Khalid Mahmoud discussed with the Joint Special Representative of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur, Jeremia Mamabolo cooperation and coordination between the mission and the state government.

The Wali commended in a press statement to SUNA after the meeting the support provided by the mission in areas of health, education and voluntary repatriation.

He added that the UNAMID evacuated sites in Tulus, Buram, Graidha and Edal-Fursan have been allocated to civilian purposes, stressing that the coordination and joint work enabled us to enjoy stability and secure continuation of development projects.

