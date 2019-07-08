Sudan: UNAMID Congratulates Sudanese People On Agreement Between TMC and FFC

Nyala — Head of UN-African Union Mission in Darfur(UNAMID), Jeremiah Mamabolo congratulated the Sudanese people on deal reached between the Transitional Military Council(TMC) and the Forces of Freedom and Change on July 5.

This came when the Jeremiah met in Nyala with caretaker Wali of South Darfur State, Maj. Gen. Hashim Khalid Mahmoud.

The Head of UNAMID thanked government of South Darfur State for cooperation and coordination with the mission(southern sector), besides providing the required protection to the mission sites in Nyala.

He said that he discussed in the meetings some measures relevant to hand-over of the UNAMID site set to take place at the end of this month.