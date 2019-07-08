South Africa: Two Asteroids to Shave Past Earth Over Two Days

Two large asteroids will make extremely close passes of Earth over the next couple of days.

While a number of asteroids - classed as Near Earth Objects (NEOs) - pass the Earth on a regular basis, these two will make an exceptionally close flyby.

On Tuesday, an object dubbed 2019 MB4 will pass at just 315 000km from Earth, a closer distance than the moon, which averages 385 000km away from the planet.

This asteroid is estimated to be 22m long - around half the length of an Airbus A380-800 - the biggest passenger plane in the world.

NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory data revealed that 2019 NN3 will pass Earth on Wednesday at a distance of just 320 000km. That asteroid is estimated to be between 35m to 77m in length.

Asteroid 2019 MB4 is travelling at 7.1km/s (or 25 560km/h) while 2019 NN3 is travelling at 8.84km/s (31 824km/h). A typical rifle bullet travels at about 750m/s (2 700km/h).

Finding asteroids is difficult because they travel fast against the blackness of space, making it difficult for instruments to detect.

Asteroid 2019 MB4 was only discovered on June 29 while 2019 NN3 was first observed on May 31.

Both NEOs are classed as potentially hazardous objects because they orbit within 0.05 astronomical units (the distance from the earth to the sun) of the earth.

Asteroid 2019 MB4 will intersect the earth's orbit, classing it as an Aten.

Apollo NEOs also cross the earth's orbit, but with a semi-major axis larger than the earth's; Amors orbit outside the earth's orbit, and Atiras orbit between the earth and the sun.

Scientists have discovered about 20 000 NEOs since 1898 though not all of them can be classified as potentially hazardous to Earth.

According to The Watchers, there have been 29 flybys of NEOs which came closer than the moon so far in 2019 - and the most active month was in March which saw eight flybys closer than the moon.

The South African Astronomical Observatory hosts an Asteroid Terrestrial-Impact Last Alert System (Atlas) instrument in Sutherland to monitor for hazardous asteroids.

The instrument is funded by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and costs $3.8m.

