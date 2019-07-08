South Africa: Suspected Rapist Burnt to Death, Houses Torched in Apparent Mob Justice Attack

A man was allegedly burnt to death when two houses were torched in a mob justice attack which was carried out after a woman was allegedly gang raped in Vereeniging.

The man, who has not been identified, was allegedly set alight inside one of the houses after he and two other men allegedly raped the woman on Sunday night. The other two men managed to flee.

Police spokesperson Captain Fikile Funda said the attack happened after the woman managed to escape and call for help.

"A group of about 10 to 13 men arrived at the house where the woman claimed to be have been raped at. They looked for the suspects and could not find them. The mob then proceeded to another house situated near the first house, where it was claimed that the three suspects were hiding.

"They then torched the house and the other house where the alleged rape took place. Inside one of the torched houses, a man was burnt to death beyond recognition," said Funda.

Police are investigating cases of rape, murder and arson.

Funda said one person was taken in for questioning in relation to the torchings.

Source: News24