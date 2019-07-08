South Africa: One Week to Go - Western Cape Parents Urged to Confirm 85 000 Outstanding School Placements for 2020

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer has called on parents to prioritise checking their children's application status for 2020 school admissions, after revealing that more than 85 000 applications had yet to be confirmed.

Schäfer said this was a concern, as it meant that, while the application was successful, some parents had not indicated their final choice on the system.

The department has also urged parents who have not received a positive response to remain calm while they process the second phase of the admissions process.

"The whole purpose of this phase of admission is to get as many confirmations completed as soon as possible, so that places open up at schools where children are double or triple 'parked'.

"By confirming applications now, it will allow us to determine where spaces have opened at schools, so that learners on waiting lists can be accommodated," said Schäfer.

Parents have up until July 12 to confirm placement at their school of choice. Failing which, the education department "will allocate the first place where their application was successful".

"Parents must preferably confirm on the system directly, which is much quicker to do and allows the parent to see the outcome immediately," Schäfer urged.

Confirming placement

If parents are unable to confirm on the system directly, they can email, or call district or head offices for assistance.

Parents must provide their child's name and surname, the CEMIS number and the name of the school the learner will be attending in 2020 to confirm placement.

Schäfer urged parents who had not received a positive response to stay calm as the department processes the second phase of the admissions process.

Source: News24