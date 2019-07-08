8 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Meyer to Lead Cheetahs in Currie Cup

Bloemfontein — Tian Meyer will captain the Free State Cheetahs in the 2019 Currie Cup competition.

The experienced scrumhalf was named as the joint-captain of the Cheetahs for the 2018/19 PRO14 following the long-term injury to Oupa Mohoje, and proved himself as a worthy leader.

"It is a huge honour for me to be the captain of the Free State Cheetahs for this yeas Currie Cup," Meyer said via a Cheetahs press statement.

"Together with the team, I am very excited to get on to the field to show how hard we've worked in the pre-season. It's not going to be easy, but we are determined to give our best and to make the supporters proud."

Cheetahs fans will be excited about this year's Currie Cup, especially due to the of fact that it doesn't overlap with the PRO14. This means that the Free State Cheetahs will be able to put their strongest possible side on the field.

The Cheetahs open their Currie Cup campaign against the Blue Bulls in Pretoria on Friday, July 19.

