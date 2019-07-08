Liberia: CDC Plays Blame Games

-As economic situation deteriorates further

As the economy situation in the country continues to deteriorate further, the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), has continued to blame the former ruling party for the country's current woes nearly 19 months since it took over the helm of power here.

CDC Chairman Mulbah Morlu was on top of his game over the weekend telling opposition members here to shut up during a news conference, while defending the performance of President George Manneh Weah and his officials so far.

Morlu's claim is that the government is struggling to 'clean the mess' reportedly created by the former ruling Unity Party and her collaborators for the past 12 years.

He did not explain how, as the prices of basic commodities continue to skyrocket, while most companies are folding up and banks unable to honor credit requests due to the liquidity problems in the country.

His claims come on the heels of an embarrassing US25 million mop-up money mixed up and LRD 16.5 billion (missing money) and a June 7 demonstration that shot down the country for a day.But Mr.Morlu insisted that the root cause of the country's problem is the former ruling Unity Party and all the CDC is trying to do is to fix the mess.

He said it is shameful and a national embarrassment for people who reportedly participated in the spoils of the country for the past 12 years during the regime of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's administration to have become activists and critics over night.

According to him, the CDC government inherited the economic instability that has engulfed the country over the years, adding; "it is totally unacceptable for the president to be working tirelessly trying to fix what they (opposition) spoiled and at the same time creating a myth that the economy became messy under this current administration- is being irresponsible on their part".

He told his supporters and the media that President Weah is building a new Liberia where every Liberian will cherish and be a participant. He argued that this is the basis upon which it is expedient enough to give Weah a breathing space to serve his people.

"Those that are criticizing from the Unity Party are branch of criminals inducted already by the General Auditing Commission, while others are already facing the legal battle for the bad policies carried at the Central Bank of Liberia", adding that the opposition has no good intention for the country.

He furthered blamed the former ruling party saying, "the high exchange rate between the United States dollars to the Liberian dollars and the hack in prices of commodities are the results of the bad policies created by Unity Party government and her collaborating forces."

He urged his partisans not to engage in confrontational arguments with people who are blindly against the Coalition for Democratic Change government. "Stay away from places that might create tensions and perhaps ends up in fist fight. Nothing justifies violence on the face of this earth. They will provoke you just to create unnecessary tensions here," he added.

He later announced that the planned closure of political campaign activities for the rescheduled by- elections here has being postponed to a later date which will be announced through the national executive committee of the party in days to come.

Responding to the recent statement of Mr. Alexander Cummings on the by elections' postponement, Morlu said to the political leader of the Alternative National Congress, Mr. Cummings that government has no intention to cheat, instead the opposition community does. Morlu said that the CDC has no history of cheating or elections' flaw instead, that's the plans of the opposition community to cheat.

He referred to Mr. Cumming as 'Diasporas based politician' who has no knowledge of Liberians' politics. He noted that Cumming and his ANC has never won any election from the presidency to the senatorial and representatives' elections since the establishment instead he just, 'bad mouth' people who the Liberian people trust and love.

He alleged that the four collaborating political parties have a vote buying agenda-they want to buy voters' cards in order to deny Liberians the rights to vote for candidates of their choice.