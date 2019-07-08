Zimbabwe: Man Faces Attempted Murder for Stabbing Brothers Over Beer

LOVE for beer has landed a 26-year-old Binga man in court after he allegedly stabbed his two elder brothers with a knife accusing them of not buying him booze.

Brighton Munkuli of Siansundu area under Chief Saba appeared before Binga magistrate Talent Phiri last Friday.

He was not asked to plead to two counts of attempted murder and was remanded in custody to next week Friday.

Prosecutor, Bruce Maphosa said Munkuli's brothers Payday Mbalamba (31) and Themba Chatu (33) were admitted to Binga District Hospital following the attacks.

He said the attack took place at Siansundu Business Centre on Monday last week.

"On July 1 at about 3pm, the accused was at Siansundu Business Centre where his brothers were drinking beer. He questioned why Payday had not bought beer for him before assaulting him. Themba intervened in an attempt to restrain the two from fighting and that is when the accused drew a knife," said the prosecutor.

The court heard that Munkuli allegedly stabbed Themba on the left side of the chest causing him a deep cut.

He allegedly stabbed Payday on both hands and chest before hitting him with a stone on the leg.

Payday fractured a leg as a result of the attack, the prosecutor said.

Munkuli fled from the scene leaving his two brothers in agony.

Other patrons rushed the two brothers to Siansundu Clinic where they were transferred to Binga District Hospital.