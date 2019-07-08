8 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Three Suspects Expected in Court for Possession of Illegal Firearms, Ammunition

By Ntwaagae Seleka

Three men found in possession of three unlicensed firearms are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court soon.

The men, who were bound for Upington in the Northern Cape, were arrested in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said the suspects, aged between 33 and 49, were arrested for the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition at Wanderers taxi rank, which is situated on the corner Noord and Wanderers streets.

"The police were busy with routine crime prevention duties at a taxi rank when they searched a taxi full of passengers who were on their way to Upington. They recovered three firearms with no serial numbers and live rounds from the suspects," said Mbele.

Major General Max Masha commended the officers for their good work to ensure the unlicensed firearms were removed from circulation.

Mbele said the firearms would be sent for ballistic testing to ascertain if they were used in the commission of violent crimes.

Source: News24

South Africa

