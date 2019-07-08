Zimbabwe: Zacc Warns of Bogus Anti-Graft Groups

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has warned of groups that have mushroomed to claim they were part of the state run anti-graft body.

In a media statement weekend, Zacc listed three shadowy anti-corruption groups and distanced itself from their activities.

This follows the arrest this past week, of individuals who were conducting operations while claiming they part of Zacc.

"The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission working in collaboration with Zimbabwe Republic has arrested bogus investigators in Gokwe, Marondera, Harare, Chinhoyi and Mutare," said Zacc.

"The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission notifies members of the public that the Southern Africa Regional Anti-Corruption (SARACO), National Anti-Corruption Organisation and National Anti-Corruption (NACAZ) are not part of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) and have no mandate to conduct any investigations of corruption in Zimbabwe."

Zacc has vowed it will bring to book, individuals linked to the country's worst forms of corruption in the country who were regarded as sacred cows under former President Robert Mugabe's regime.

For that, it is believed, some elements within the populace have taken advantage of the anti-corruption hype to pose as Zacc investigators targeting members of the public.

In its statement, Zacc urged "members of the public to be vigilant and report any such cases to the nearest police station and Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission".