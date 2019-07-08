South Africa: Three Men Nabbed With Drugs Valued Over R22 000 Were Among 73 Arrested in Humansdorp Cluster

press release

Humansdorp Cluster intensified efforts to rid streets of illicit drugs after 43 of the 73 arrested suspects were netted for possession of illicit drugs last week.

On Sunday, 7 July 2019 after midday, police received information about a maroon Opel Corsa bakkie that was allegedly transporting illicit drugs to Hankey. At about 3pm, Thornhill police pulled instructed the driver of the bakkie, fitting the same description, on the N2. During the search, police recovered drugs stashed behind a radio in a false compartment behind the vehicle's dashboard. A total amount of 330 mandrax tablets and several bankies of crystal meth (tik) were recovered. The total estimated street value of the drugs is R22 500. The three occupants in the vehicle were arrested and their vehicle was confiscated for further investigation. The men aged between 28 and 35, all from Hankey, are due to appear before the Humansdorp Magistrate's Court today (8 July 2019) on charges of possession of mandrax and tik.

The trio is among the 73 people who were arrested in the Humansdorp Cluster during crime prevention operations last week. A total of 43 of those were suspects that were arrested for possession of illicit drugs in the nine policing precincts of the cluster. Other arrests were for offences such as drunk driving and menial offences such as drunk and disorderly.