South Africa: Mob Justice - Police Arrest 14 Suspects in Themba, Hammanskraal

press release

The Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela is warning members of the community who engage in serious and violent crime by taking the law into their own hands that police will deal effectively with the perpetrators. This follows a breakthrough in arresting fourteen (14) suspects who stoned to death a murder suspect (35) and injured a police officer in Themba at Hammanskraal yesterday at midday. The arrest was effected today by a team that had been tasked to track down the suspects and the arrested suspects are due to appear in Themba Magistrate's Court tomorrow, 09 July 2019 on charges of murder and attempted murder.

The victim (a murder suspect) has been taken by a detective to a scene of crime, a murder scene, of a foreign national committed on Tuesday, the 02 of July 2019. While the detective was busy taking a statement, the victim was attacked with stones and other objects. When reinforcement reached out to the scene, the victim had already been killed after he had been attacked by more than ten people. The police officer who was also thrown with stones sustained injuries to his legs.

In the meantime, the Provincial Commissioner is calling upon members of the community who are experiencing problems with service delivery to resort to lawful means of seeking help with their local station commanders or their District Commanders instead of taking the law into their own hands.