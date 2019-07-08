South Africa: Suspects Arrested Over the Weekend for Various Crime

press release

More than sixty (60) suspects were arrested over the past weekend while police were busy with their routine patrols and stop searches in the Central Business area and in other areas within the King William's Town Cluster policing area.

The operations led to the arrests of suspects aged between 23 and 60 years for crimes ranging from drunkenness, possession of stolen property, Common Robbery, Dealing in liquor without a licence, Possession of drugs, Murder, Theft, drunken driving, Business robbery, Common Assault and Malicious damage to property.

The East London Tactical Response Team members, after receiving information from a community member about alleged drug dealing activity at a house, managed to arrest the suspect and recovered drugs. Police went to a house and recovered sixty five (65) big sachets of tik, one hundred and seventy four (174) sachets of tik and thirty nine (39) mandrax tablets and undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect was charged for dealing in drugs.

All of these suspects will appear at various Magistrate's courts today and tomorrow.

King William's Town SAPS Cluster Commander Brigadier Luntu Ngubelanga said Police are committed in fighting crime and creating a secure environment for the community. Police will continue to work actively towards preventing any form of corruption or criminal activities and to bring the perpetrators thereof to justice. He also thanked the community for sharing valuable information with SAPS encouraging them to report any criminal activities to 08600 10111.