South Africa: Dagga Traffickers Apprehended

press release

On 7th July 2019, during a multi-disciplinary operation, the Aliwal North and Queenstown Crime Intelligence Unit, Aliwal North K9 Unit, and Queenstown COCC seized six (6) mielie meal bags filled with dagga from a Toyota Quantum taxi that was searched on the R56 Road, Molteno. Two suspects, aged 40 and 20, were subsequently arrested. The duo is expected to appear in court soon.

The Aliwal North Deputy Cluster Commander commends the members for their diligent work in conducting operations resulting in successful results. He also applauds the Aliwal North Cluster and Queenstown Cluster for working hand-in-hand in apprehending dagga traffickers in the province.