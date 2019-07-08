8 July 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Dagga Traffickers Apprehended

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

On 7th July 2019, during a multi-disciplinary operation, the Aliwal North and Queenstown Crime Intelligence Unit, Aliwal North K9 Unit, and Queenstown COCC seized six (6) mielie meal bags filled with dagga from a Toyota Quantum taxi that was searched on the R56 Road, Molteno. Two suspects, aged 40 and 20, were subsequently arrested. The duo is expected to appear in court soon.

The Aliwal North Deputy Cluster Commander commends the members for their diligent work in conducting operations resulting in successful results. He also applauds the Aliwal North Cluster and Queenstown Cluster for working hand-in-hand in apprehending dagga traffickers in the province.

South Africa

Mnangagwa, Ramaphosa in Energy Talks, New Eskom Deal On Cards

President Mnangagwa yesterday held successful bilateral talks here with his South African counterpart, President Cyril… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.