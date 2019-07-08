Zimbabwe: Remain Focused, Gems Urged

Stories by Ellina Mhlanga in LIVERPOOL, England

THE Zimbabwe senior national netball team's participation at the 2019 Vitality World Cup has generated a lot of interest back home and abroad with the side drawing attention from different sectors.

Back home, various corporates, organisations and individuals joined hands with the team to ensure their participation at the global show-piece running from July 12 to 21 becomes a reality.

They left home on Thursday and upon their arrival here, they were met with joy and excitement by fellow Zimbabweans based this side.

And a welcome reception was held for the team on Saturday where various donations towards the team's welfare were made as the Diaspora community weighed in to support the team.

Speaking at the reception, Zimbabwe's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Retired Colonel Christian Katsande said with support coming up, the Gems now need to focus on the assignment at hand.

"I urge the Gems to now focus on the single task ahead and continue to work collectively as a team as expected by our people back home and the Diaspora community across the globe.

"Without teamwork, you cannot succeed, and I exhort you to embed it in all your endeavours. You must work for each other to win the trophy, that's the teamwork we are expecting from you," Katsande said.

He said the national team's achievement is an inspiration to many young girls and acknowledged the corporate partners that have been supporting women in sport.

"I must thank the Gems who are the trailblazers in netball who have created a towering beacon for our young girls to emulate. Because of them, all our girls believe they can do it too.

"Young girls need to see sport as an essential part of their lives, and having women competing in sport at the highest level should provide role models to inspire and motivate them," said Katsande.

The Ambassador urged the team to maintain the same spirit of teamwork that has seen them defy the odds to earn their place at the Netball World Cup.

The Gems will make their first appearance at the global stage when the games take off on Friday.

Their first game is against Sri Lanka on Friday in Group A, and Katsande challenged the side to go for a win in their opening encounter.

The other teams in the Group are Australia and Northern Ireland.

The reception saw £1 300 cash being raised with the Ambassador's scarf being auctioned for £500. And it was shared among the players as motivation ahead of their matches.

Ambassador Katsande acknowledged the Diaspora community for their continued support for the team.

The Gems got a rousing welcome on Friday on their arrival in Manchester before they proceeded to Liverpool where the games will take place.

ZINA president Leticia Chipandu said as they step on to the world stage, the focus should be on the players that have made sacrifices to rise above various challenges in pursuit of their dream.

"As we take on the world, we would like each of you to remember more the names and stories of each of these girls who have sacrificed so much to be here.

"The young girls that have had to balance family life and pursuit of their dreams for them to represent their nation with pride," said Chipandu.

The reception was also attended by chairman of the Liverpool Commonwealth Association Garth Dallas, Professor Diana Jeater from the University of Liverpool, and UK-based Zimbabweans from different walks of life.