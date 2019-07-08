Zimbabwe: Zim,Korea Mark 25 Years of Friendship

A KOREAN musical outfit, Beautiful Mind Charity (BMC), on Friday collaborated local songstress Hope Masike and put up a scintillating performance at the "2019 Friendship Concert" held at Reps Theatre in Harare.

The concert was held to celebrate 25 years of diplomatic relations between Zimbabwe and the Republic of Korea.

Korean Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Cho Jaichel, Zimbabwean Government representatives and other diplomats attended the concert.

Sungura ace Alick Macheso also graced the occasion.

Mbira sensation Hope Masike performed her song "Ndinewe" before she was later joined by BMC as they paid tribute to the late Dr Oliver Mtukudzi with a performance of "Tozeza Baba", which wowed the crowd.

Again the Korean musicians also performed, "You Raise Me Up", which was once composed by Irish-Norwegian duo, Secret Garden.

Speaking at the concert, Ambasador Cho Jaichel said Zimbabwe was culturally rich and endowed with beautiful natural resources.

"Since my arrival in 2017, I have visited many places and seen the beauty and the rich culture of Zimbabwe. I had the opportunity to re-visit Masvingo to attend the ICT equipment handover ceremony, and once again, I was amazed by what the Great Zimbabwe represents.

"Having met many good Zimbabwean friends, including Alick Macheso, I could see that Zimbabwe has great potential not only because of its resources like gold or diamonds, but also because of its people," he said.

Ambassador Cho hailed the cordial relations between the two countries saying there was need for more exchange programmes.

"Last year alone, more than 33 000 Korean tourists visited Zimbabwe to see the beauty of Zimbabwe, particularly to the majestic Victoria Falls.

"I sincerely appreciate the cooperation of the Zimbabwean Government and the people of Zimbabwe," he said.

He added that he was a big fan of Zimbabwe.

"During my duties abroad, I have always been a person who loves the country I stay. I loved the country and blessed its future, no matter which country it is. In case of Zimbabwe, I fell in love with the country and its beauty.

"I am honoured to introduce the Beautiful Mind Charity that has shared its message of love and friendship through music around the world.

"Beautiful Mind means, and also pursues, cooperation, mutual understanding, and unity among people," he said.

The Korean group, (BMC) which plays international classical music, traditional Korean music and has to date performed more than 428 concerts in 75 countries.

In 2016 it was granted a special consultative status by the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

During its Zimbabwe tour, BCM played international classical and Korean traditional music, including the Pansori, which is Korean opera listed by UNESCO as one of the three masterpieces from Korea.

BMC held a workshop and a concert at the Zimbabwe College of Music for local culture and arts students.

The group also played Zimbabwean music.