South Africa: Five Men Nabbed With Drugs to the Value of R1,5 Million

press release

Police members from the Queenstown Cluster Combating Task Team were on their daily routine duties on Sunday, 07 July 2019 when they received information about a taxi loading dagga from Dordrecht town to Cape Town using the Molteno route.

Members followed up the information and spotted the vehicle fitting the description. A search was conducted and six bags containing dagga were recovered. Two suspects were arrested.

While they members were performing patrol duties, a suspicious Quantum driving towards R61 towards Tarkastad road was spotted. Members quickly chased the vehicle and managed to conduct a stop and search.

A total of Fifty Three (53) bags of dagga to the value of R1, 5 Million were confiscated and three suspects subsequently arrested.

All the arrested suspects will soon appear before Queenstown and Molteno Magistrate's Courts respectively facing charges of dealing in dagga.

The Acting Cluster Commander, Brigadier Pumla Mavuka commended the members for their vigilance.