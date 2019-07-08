Kenya: Chama Cha Mawakili in Court to Block Appointment of Ex-CJ Chunga to Taskforce

Nairobi — Chama Cha Mawakili (CCM) has moved to the High Court contesting the appointment of former Chief Justice Bernard Chunga by DPP Noordin Haji.

The lobby group is opposed to Chunga's appointment as chairman of a taskforce on the establishment and operationalization of an Inspectorate in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The taskforce was given a month to table proposals on the establishment of an inspectorate department.

The lobby group made up of lawyers said the selection of Chunga was not based on any form of merit or fair competition.

"The appointment is unconstitutional as it is not based on principles of accountability, merit and competition, "states the group.

It is their argument there was no advertisement or communication made to members of the public on the existence of the position.

"No interviews were carried out, "CCM told the court.

The NGO now wants the appointment suspended pending determination of the dispute.

The lawyers claim Chunga's choice has rekindled the bad memory of many of his victims from his actions when he served as Deputy Public Prosecutor and Chief Justice.