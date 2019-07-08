Kenya: Highlights From Koroga Festival, 26th Edition

Sunday 7th July 2019, Koroga festival hosted yet another successful edition at Tatu City. The 26th edition treated the 4,000 attendees to a beautiful Sunday afternoon filled with good food, fashion and music.

This was not only the best Koroga festival yet but the most rounded one yet. Guests were treated to great music from Them Mushrooms, Jua Cali, Samidoh and the headliner, Femi Kuti.

If you missed this edition, look back at the festival in photos.

Them Mushrooms started off the show with zilizopendwa classics, playing popular songs like Nyambura, Itawezekanaje, Manjengo haturudi tena and their most famously known songs Kenya Hakuna Matata and Jambo Bwana.

Jua Cali, the second act of the day entertaining the genge fans in the audience.

Samidoh, the mugithii maestro in action, singing love songs to the audience.

The Afrobeat legend, Femi Kuti finally took the stage and entertained the audience with his energetic performance and background singers and dancers. The four-time Grammy nominee's music touched hearts of many with powerful messages in his songs like One People One World, Africa for Africa and Day by Day - Inside religion.