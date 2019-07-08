Nigeria: Father Allegedly Drugs, Rapes 15-Year-Old Daughter

A Nigerian man who allegedly drugged and raped his 15-year-old daughter is being investigated by the police.

The suspect is said to be 39 years old.

The victim was forced to have an abortion when she became pregnant for the father, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

A non-governmental organisation, Behind Bars Rights Foundation, which prompted a police investigation into the allegation, said on Facebook that the incident happened in Asaba, Delta State, South-South Nigeria.

A police officer in B division police station, Asaba, who confirmed the story to PREMIUM TIMES, Sunday evening, said the victim's mother is also a suspect in the case because "she took the girl to where they did an abortion on her".

The NGO, Behind Bars Rights Foundation, uploaded on Facebook, photos of the suspect, his daughter, and a medical report.

It did not, however, mention the man nor the daughter's name.

Gwamnishu Harrison, the head of Behind Bars Rights Foundation, said the victim was first raped when she was just 10 after the father allegedly drugged her food.

Mr Harrison said the little girl eventually became her father's sex slave, raped repeatedly in the same house where her mum was living.

The girl was forced to go through abortion after she became pregnant, Mr Harrison said.

"She told her mother, but was told to keep quiet," Mr Harrison said.

"I just see myself wake up tired, with blood and sperm all over my private part," the foundation quoted the victim to have said, while she narrated her horrible experience in the hands of her own father.

"My mother is aware of everything, my grandparents are aware, my elder brother is aware and our pastor (is) also aware," the victim reportedly said.

The NGO said the victim is now in their facility where she is receiving medical attention.

The police officer at Asaba told PREMIUM TIMES the case has been transferred to the police headquarters in the state.

"The CP (the commissioner of police) wants to interview both the man, his wife and their daughter on Monday," the officer said.

PREMIUM TIMES, on Sunday, contacted the head of the rights foundation, Mr Harrison, who said he was in Abuja but would be travelling to Asaba on Monday for the rape case.

Mr Harrison, meanwhile, has appealed to the Delta State Government to set up a sexual assault centre in the state, where victims of rape and other sex crimes can get free treatment and therapy.