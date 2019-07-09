8 July 2019

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: Total AFCON 2019 – Schedule of the Quarterfinals

Photo: CAF TV/You Tube
Tunisia play Ghana in the final match before the quarter-finals of the African Cup of Nations in 2019.

After completion of the Round of 16 matches, here is the schedule of the Total Africa Cup of Nations, Egypt 2019 Quarterfinal matches. Times are in local time (GMT +2)

10.07.2019   18:00    30 June Stadium Senegal – Benin

10.07.2019    21:00    Cairo International Stadium Nigeria – South Africa

11.07.2019    18:00    Suez Stadium Algeria – Cote d’Ivoire

11.07.2019    21:00     Al Salam Stadium Madagascar – Tunisia

We're at the business end of the tournament - just another 8 matches to go.

QF: #SENBEN | #NGARSA | #CIVALG | #MADTUN #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/9DNW7qgGEd — CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019

Africa

