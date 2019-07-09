Africa: Total AFCON 2019 – Schedule of the Quarterfinals

After completion of the Round of 16 matches, here is the schedule of the Total Africa Cup of Nations, Egypt 2019 Quarterfinal matches. Times are in local time (GMT +2)
10.07.2019 18:00 30 June Stadium Senegal – Benin
10.07.2019 21:00 Cairo International Stadium Nigeria – South Africa
11.07.2019 18:00 Suez Stadium Algeria – Cote d’Ivoire
11.07.2019 21:00 Al Salam Stadium Madagascar – Tunisia
We're at the business end of the tournament - just another 8 matches to go.
QF: #SENBEN | #NGARSA | #CIVALG | #MADTUN #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/9DNW7qgGEd — CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019