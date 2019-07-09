9 July 2019

South Africa: Actress Samela Tyelbooi Reveals She Is Expecting Second Child

Johannesburg — Actress Samela Tyelbooi is expecting baby number two.

The 38-year-old Generations: The Legacy star made the announcement by taking her place as the new cover star for Mamas & Papas magazine.

Sharing the great news on Instagram, the official Generations: The Legacy account wrote: "Congratulations to @samelatyelbooi who is about to be a mommy again! She shares her journey in the latest issue of @mamasnpapasmag."

According to the mag, Samela opens up about how different this pregnancy has been from her first one.

South Africa

