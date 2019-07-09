8 July 2019

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania Mogul to Increase Zuku Stake

Tagged:

Related Topics

By James Anyanzwa

Tanzanian businessman Ali Mufuruki has moved to acquire additional shares and assets in Wananchi Cable (T) Ltd, a subsidiary of Wananchi Group Holdings of Kenya, which deals in the provision of Internet, voice and pay TV under the brand name of Zuku across the region.

Our sources has learnt that Mr Mufuruki is seeking to take over control of the Wananchi Group subsidiary as he moves to strengthen his position in the telecommunications sector.

Currently, he holds a 35 per cent shareholding in Wananchi Cable (T) Ltd and a similar stake (35 per cent) in the Internet provider, Simbanet (T) Ltd.

Wananchi Group owns A 65 per cent stake in Simbanet (T) Ltd

Tanzania's Fair Competition Commission said it had already received a notification of Mr Mufuruki's proposed acquisition.

"FCC is currently investigating the intended acquisition in line with the provisions of the Fair Competition Act, No. 8 of 2003 and the Competition Rules, 2018," the FCC said in a public notice.

Tanzania

How and How Not to Restore Trust in Media

In most industries, a quality product is easy to identify, thanks to markers like price, brand, and reviews. But in… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.