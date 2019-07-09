Namibia: Health Ministry Provides Interns With Placements

THE health ministry's executive director, Ben Nangombe, says the ministry has placed more than 140 medical and dentistry interns in public hospitals across Namibia.

Nangombe said this in a media statement released on Monday.

According to Nangombe, a total of 144 interns were placed in hospitals around the country after changes to the policy on the placement of various interns in the public service were approved by the prime minister.

A total of 131 medical interns were placed at Windhoek Central Hospital, Katutura Intermediate Hospital, Oshakati Intermediate Hospital and Onandjokwe Intermediate Hospital, with their internship period to last for 2 years.

Eleven dentistry interns were placed at Katutura Intermediate Hospital, Oshakati Intermediate Hospital, Rundu Intermediate Hospital and the district hospitals at Eenhana and Keetmanshoop on a one-year internship.

In addition, two psychologist interns were placed at Windhoek Central Hospital, with their internship period lasting for one year.

Nangombe noted that internships allow medical and dentistry graduates to start pursuing their callings as registered professionals.

"Professional interns play an important role in complementing services delivery in our facilities, while they gain critical practical skills needed for them to achieve registration," he said.

In the beginning of the year The Namibian reported that the deputy executive director in the Office of the Prime Minister, Tuyakula Haipinge, said the placement of interns and trainees in the public service had been temporarily discontinued. She also said the suspension of placements only applied to graded interns and pupil/assistant ranks (under training) as defined in personnel administrative measures.

The suspension of the placement of interns did not apply to students seeking job attachment placements for a period not longer than three months, Haipinge said.