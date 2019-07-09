Southern Africa: Moza, Zim Power Deal Done - ED

Photo: New Zimbabwe

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Niamey, Niger — Mozambique is ready to assist Zimbabwe with increased supplies of electricity from Cahora Bassa, the President has said.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the 12th Extraordinary Summit on the Continental Free Trade Area after fruitful discussions with his Mozambican counterpart, President Filipe Nyusi.

President Mnangagwa said they had agreed that Mozambique will supply more energy to Zimbabwe and the two countries' Ministers of Energy will soon meet to tie up the loose ends of the deal.

"My minister will go to Mozambique. I discussed with the President of Mozambique, Nyusi (my brother) and they are ready for us to discuss the issue so that they can also increase the supply of energy from Cahora Bassa to Zimbabwe on terms which are comfortable to us," he said.

This comes after South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, following bilateral discussions with President Mnangagwa here on Sunday, sealed a deal for Eskom to supply Zimbabwe with electricity.

Recently, Government paid US$10 million to Eskom to reduce the debt with the South African power utility.

Once the two deals come to fruition, electricity shortages are expected to ease. President Mnangagwa also held fruitful discussions with Gambian President Adama Barrow that will see Zimbabwe supplying wildlife to the East African country.

"I also met Gambia's president. Gambia would want to acquire wildlife in Zimbabwe.

"He said they want to acquire wildlife, so we have to discuss how we can support them," he said

Zimbabwe has supplied wildlife to several countries, including China.

During another meeting, the President was invited to Equatorial Guinea.

"I also met the President of Equatorial Guinea (Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo).

"He has invited me to visit his country, I think sometime in August but we are still going to look into some feasibilities to do so," he said.

Zimbabwe and Equatorial Guinea enjoy cordial relations.