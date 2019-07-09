South Africa: The Great Elephant Debate - Legalising Ivory Trade Will Be a Giant Mistake

analysis

For most experts concerned about the survival of elephants, the idea that a global ivory market could be part of the solution was discarded as fundamentally unsound decades ago.

Demands from southern African countries to allow international trade in elephant ivory are extremely dangerous. Proponents are trying to create the impression that wild populations are growing to problematic numbers when, in fact, the species remains in decline across the continent and is threatened with long-term extinction. Couched in the language of sustainability, arguments made in support of legalised trade are little more than misrepresentations of facts made in support of short-sighted political aims and flawed economics.

When Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa started his opening address to the inaugural AU-UN Wildlife Economy Summit held in Victoria Falls from 23 to 25 June 2019, a casual observer would have been excused for thinking that everything was well in the world of elephant conservation.

His speech touched on the importance of sustainable wildlife management, sound conservation principles and the need for "peaceful human-wildlife coexistence". But then, Mnangagwa ventured on to more controversial matters. He described trophy hunting as "a vital cog in successful wildlife economies" before arriving at the core of his argument:...