8 July 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Holomisa Implicates Ex-PIC Head Dan Matjila in VBS Scandal

analysis By Ray Mahlaka

There is no love lost between UDM leader Bantu Holomisa and former PIC CEO Dan Matjila. In the latest twist, Holomisa accused Matjila of receiving a R2.5-million loan from the now-defunct VBS Mutual Bank, without declaring it. However, Matjila said Holomisa's allegations are 'absolutely untrue'.

The long-awaited testimony of former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO Dan Matjila on Monday July 8 at a commission of inquiry into governance issues at the fund manager was overshadowed by allegations from UDM leader Bantu Holomisa that Matjila unduly benefited from the now-defunct VBS Mutual Bank.

Anything would have overshadowed Matjila's testimony -- it started off vapidly as he barely dealt with allegations that placed him at the centre of corruption and driving a funding-for-pals scheme at the PIC, which manages about R1.8-trillion of state workers' funds.

Matjila's testimony also hit a procedural snag as his prepared statement was incomplete and submitted late to the inquiry's evidence leaders.

Outside of the inquiry, Holomisa took to Twitter, circulating a letter he submitted to the inquiry's evidence leader, advocate Jannie Lubbe, on Monday 8 July, saying that a whistle-blower informed him about an "alleged" forensic report by Nexus Forensic Services, which was commissioned by the PIC...

South Africa

