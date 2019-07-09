Angola: Namibia-Angola Joint Commission of Cooperation Slated for Windhoek

Namibia Will Host the 5th Session of the Namibia — Angola Joint Commission of Cooperation on 10 to 14 July at Safari Hotel in Windhoek.

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations, will co-chair the Commission with her counterpart Manuel Augusto Domingos, Minister of External Relations of Angola.

According to Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, Executive Director in the Ministry of International Relations, the Commission will consider amongst others the review of the implementation of over 40 signed bilateral agreements and Memorandum of Understanding in a wide range of sectors such as trade and investment; education; health; environment; tourism; energy; fisheries and cross border connectivity.

"The 5th Session is also taking place against the backdrop of severe drought in the region, with both countries having declared national disaster emergencies. It is therefore imperative for both countries to cooperate on the sustainable usage and management of our shared water resources particularly within the framework of the Cuvelai River Basin Commission and Okavango River Basin Water Commission which will promote the sustainable development and efficient management of water resources along the common border of the two countries.," Ashipala-Musavyi said.

The two countries will also hold Political and Diplomatic Consultations on regional and international issues of common interest and concern. To further provide impetus to the importance Namibia and Angola attach to their relationship, the two countries are expected to elevate bilateral cooperation by establishing a Bi-National Commission, to be co-chaired by the respective Heads of State.