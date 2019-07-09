Zimbabwe: Tobacco Deliveries Surpass Target

Tobacco deliveries have surpassed the national projected production target of 185,7 million kilogrammes, with farmers having delivered 211 million kilogrammes since the marketing season started in March.

A record 252 million kilogrammes was delivered to the market during the 2017 marketing season.

Statistics availed by the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board show that by day 72, farmers had earned US$408 million from the 211 million kilogrammes.

This is a decline of 6 percent from the 225 million kilogrammes that were sold by farmers during the same season last year.

The Government's Second Crop and Livestock Assessment report for the 2018/2019 season estimated tobacco production to be at 185, 7 million kilogrammes, a decline from the 252 million kilogrammes that were produced by farmers during the 20-17/2018 season.

The report shows that 132 040 hectares were put under tobacco during the 2018/2019 season, up from the 104 395 that were planted during the 2017/2018 season.

According to the estimates that were done, Mashonaland Central had been expected to produce the largest crop of 59 787 tonnes from the 44 882 hectares followed by Mashonaland Central that was expected to produce 52 864 tonnes, Mashonaland East 37 184 tonnes, Manicaland 35 191 tonnes, Midlands 622 tonnes and Masvingo 78 tonnes.

The highest price at the contract floors is US$6,25 and US$5,97 at the auction floors.

The lowest prices at both floors has remained at US$0,10.

Of the 185 226 registered growers, 121 951 are contracted, while 22 954 non-contracted growers have so far delivered their crop.

TIMB marketing information officer Mr Freedom Tivagare confirmed that 76 percent of the registered tobacco growers had delivered their crop for sale.

"Daily deliveries have declined from an average of five million kilogrammes during the peak period to between two to three million kilogrammes," he said.

The 2018/2019 season has been described by many farmers as a difficult one due to the late rains that affected production and quality of the crop in some areas.

Farmers also complained of depressed prices this season compared to the previous prices, while others raised concern over the payment modalities of having 50 percent of their money deposited into the RTGS and the remaining 50 percent into their FCA account.

The TIMB said it will make evaluations at the end of the season and make recommendations to the responsible authorities to ensure the challenges are solved.