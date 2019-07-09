Namibia: High Court to Be Completed Soon

CONSTRUCTION of the High Court in Windhoek, situated on the corner of John Meinert and Lüderitz streets, is set to be completed in 10 months at a cost of N$18 million.

Phase one of the High Court's construction started during the 2015/16 financial year, and was awarded to Namibia Works Creation Enterprise CC.

The project has a budget of N$29 million, with an actual expenditure of close to N$12 million.

Justice minister Sacky Shanghala said last week in the National Assembly that the contractor was unable to finish the project as per the contract stipulation due to his own constraints.

"After a significant delay, the Ministry of Justice could eventually cancel this contract without any legal implications. This happened during the 2018/19 financial year," he stated.

The ministry was then unable to secure a new contractor in line with the provisions of the Public Procurement Act, 2015, before the end of that financial year.

The minister added that the funds were utilised for other projects, such as renovations to existing court structures at Ondangwa, Otjiwarongo, Rundu, Grootfontein, Outjo and Henties Bay, while the rest of the money was returned to treasury. Shanghala said a new contractor, Nexus Group Holdings, was appointed this month to complete the High Court project.

"The contract amount is N$18 million for the remedial works to be done, in addition to completing phase one of this project," he explained, adding that the contract period is 10 months.

"We will meet and discuss with the contractor how this period can be shortened without compromising the quality of work," he continued.

In addition, the minister gave an update on the construction of other projects, which include the Office of the Judiciary, as well as for the Office of the Attorney General.

During the 2018/19 financial year, documentation for the upgrading of the Ondangwa Magistrate's Court in the Oshana region was completed, as well as documentation for the construction of a new magistrate's court at Grootfontein. The Ondangwa project is ready to proceed to the tender stage, depending on the availability of funds.

"The estimated project cost entails a total amount of N$115 million, which amount is expected to escalate if construction does not start in the 2019/20 financial year," Shanghala noted.

The Grootfontein Magistrate's Court project is now with the Central Procurement Board for the tender process to begin, and is estimated to cost N$105 million.

The minister said upgrades at the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court will be completed this year, and the upgrading and construction of other lower courts is expected to continue for the next four years with a budget allocation of N$42 million.

The renovation of existing lower courts is expected to continue over the next three years with a budget allocation of N$1 million.

The original High Court building was constructed in the late 1950s, and officially opened in April 1960.

The building was at the time called the Supreme Court of South West Africa, and only had two judges and three courtrooms.