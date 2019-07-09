Zimbabwe: U.S. Marathon Runner Khadevis Robinson Visits Zimbabwe

Harare — The U.S. Embassy will host two-time American Olympian, marathon runner Khadevis Robinson, July 8-14, in efforts to raise awareness about gender-based violence (GBV), sexual harassment and abuse.

Working with implementing partner Female Students Network (FSN), Robinson will lead short races for youth in tertiary institutions in Masvingo, Gwanda, Bulawayo and Harare, and conduct workshops based on the theme "Taking Strides and Setting the Pace against Gender Based Violence." In addition, Robinson will shed light on the technical aspects and benefits of gender equity in student and professional athletic competition.

An Olympian, author and Fort Worth Native, Robinson has represented Team USA as a professional athlete on the international and world circuit for 15 years. In his professional career, Robinson won a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) championship, several USA indoor and outdoor national championships where he broke numerous American records and made two Olympic teams. Robinson is currently coaching men and women's track at Ohio State University. He is a University Ambassador for Athletes for Hope and he is a Philanthropic Ambassador for the EACH Foundation.

FSN works to empower female students through capacity building and leadership trainings at tertiary institutions in Zimbabwe. Their programs focus on sexual harassment awareness activities and combating gender GBV on campuses of tertiary institutions.

The State Department's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs is sponsoring Robinson's visit through the Sports Envoy program.